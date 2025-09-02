Ford issues new safety recalls for Mustang and Transit Custom

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has announced it has commenced several product recalls for select Transit Custom and Mustang models.

Following the initial safety recalls Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) issued for several models, including the Ranger, EcoSport, Everest, and Puma, in July, the Blue Oval brand’s local arm announced that it has started with several new recall notices for select models. Now, the company has released another recall notice for select Transit Custom and Mustang models.

Passenger airbag replacement

Models affected: Transit Custom, built between 2024 and 2025

Reason for safety recall: Passenger airbag replacement

Number of Transit Custom units affected in South Africa: Five

Ford has stated that the reason for the replacement of the passenger side airbag is due to the filter within the inflator not meeting the thickness specification. Although this doesn’t have any effect on the driving condition of the vehicle, in the event of an accident, this may restrict gas flow from the inflator.

Low-pressure fuel pump failure

Models affected: Mustang, built between 2021 and 2022

Reason for safety recall: Low-pressure fuel pump failure

Number of Transit Custom units affected in South Africa: 330

Number of Transit Custom units affected in Namibia: Two

Number of Transit Custom units affected in Botswana: One

Ford has identified that the Mustang loses fuel pressure and flow from the fuel tank due to failure of the low-pressure fuel pump. This can be attributed to internal contamination of the jet pump, particularly in low fuel conditions and reduced fuel pump internal clearances. This results in increased internal friction and sensitivity to vapour lock, resulting in a lack of fuel to the engine, causing it to stall.

FMCSA is contacting affected owners of the Transit Custom for inspections, as well as conducting the necessary repairs. For the Mustang, FMCSA are still sourcing the parts needed for the repair. Once they have procured the parts, FMCSA or a Ford authorised dealer will notify the customer. The repairs will be done at no additional cost to customers.

How to check if your Ford is affected by the safety recall

To check if your Ford is affected by these or any other recalls, you can visit www.ford.co.za/owner/recalls/ and enter your vehicle’s VIN number in the search bar.

Customers can also contact the Customer Relationship Resolution Centre at 0860 011 022, or +27 12 843 5824 (for international callers).

