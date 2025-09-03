New Tata Tiago becomes one of Mzansi’s cheapest cars

For those that might have missed it, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is back in South Africa.

After some extended teasing, the Tata Tiago has been announced as one of the most affordable local cars.

At only R184 900 for the Tata Tiago 1.2 XM MT, R209 900 for the 1.2 XT MT and R224 900 for the 1.2 XT AMT, the Tiago on paper is set to go straight up against the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10, Kia Picanto, Suzuki Celerio, Renault Kwid and Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

Tiago a ‘game changer’

“The Tiago is a game changer for urban South Africans who want a stylish, safe, and affordable hatchback,” says Thato Magasa, CEO Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Distributor. “It delivers practicality for everyday use while ensuring premium comfort and peace of mind.”

The Tata Tiago is offered in two spec levels at launch. The XM and XT, which are available in showrooms right now, with a full house XZ derivative to follow. The entry-level Tiago XM offers a 3.5-inch infotainment system with two speakers, central locking, rear parking sensors, manual air-conditioning, electric windows, a digital instrument cluster, USB power outlet and an immobiliser.

Jumping up to the XT mid-range spec Tiago gets you a bigger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus two additional speakers, a multifunction steering wheel and reverse camera.

The XZ variant will bring a 10.25-inch touchscreen into the mix, while now offering wireless Apple CarPlay. Fully automatic air-conditioning, cruise control, push-button start, an upgraded digital cluster, LED headlamps and an HD reversing camera complete the package.

Frugal sipper

The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2l Revotron three-cylinder engine. It produces 63kW of power at 6 000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3 300rpm. This engine is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five speed automated manual transmission. While these output numbers might be best suited to an urban lifestyle, the claimed fuel efficiency of the Tiago that is said to come in at a mere 5l per 100km that will suit everybody.

The Tiago rides on independent front suspension comprising of a lower wishbone and McPherson struts as well as rear twist beam with coil springs. This in turn should ensure a comfortable ride for all five occupants across a wide variety of surfaces.

When it comes to safety the Tata Tiago doesn’t compromise. It is equipped with dual airbags, hill hold control, and ABS with EBD and electronic stability programme. Also add to this a high-strength body structure and you get the four-star Global NCAP rating it achieved in 2020.

Tata Tiago pricing

Tata Tiago 1.2 XM MT R184 900

Tata Tiago 1.2 XT MT R209 900

Tata Tiago 1.2 XT AMT R224 900

Pricing includes a two-year/30 000km service plan and five-year/125 000km warranty.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

