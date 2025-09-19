Rolls-Royce unveils one-off Cullinan Cosmos
The ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce SUV’s celestial theme extends to every detail, from custom-painted constellations to bespoke leather finishes that mirror the night sky.
Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Cullinan Cosmos, a special one-off model designed to celebrate the drama of space.
Inspired by the Milky Way, this bespoke Cullinan’s ‘starlight’ headliner is hand-painted – a first for the British marque. Based on a specially created ‘Cluster’ motif, the Cosmos’ ‘starlight’ headliner comprises cloud-like patterns, created with over 20 layers of acrylic paint, and a mist effect that was created by using a makeup brush, as opposed to a traditional paintbrush. A cluster of ‘stars’ was applied by using fine brushes and a speckling technique, before fibre-optic perforations were individually punched in the headliner. According to the luxury automaker, this item is the culmination of over 160 hours of work.
A ‘Star Cluster’ motif, designed by Rolls-Royce in collaboration with the commissioning client, appears on the door panels and headrests, and is hand-painted on the passenger side of the dashboard. Additionally, the reclining seats of the Cullinan Cosmos are covered in Charles Blue and Grace White leather – the latter hue also applied to the stitching and piping. Piano White veneers feature on the centre console, facia and steering wheel.
The exterior of the Cullinan Cosmos is finished in Arabescato Pearl, complemented by a hand-painted twin coachline in Charles Blue. The Spirit of Ecstasy is illuminated.
As a reminder, the Cullinan Series II is powered by a 6.75l twin-turbocharged V12, which produces 420kW and 850N.m of torque. Power is transferred to all four corners via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The ultra-luxury SUV boasts a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.
