Volkswagen Tarok bakkie could be SA’s next model

Volkswagen has provided its clearest hint yet that its next South Africa-bound model could be the long-speculated half-ton bakkie, following last year’s approval of South American production of the delayed Tarok.

Brazil first

The Citizen reports that first shown at the São Paulo Motor Show in 2018, the on-again, off-again Tarok officially received approval just over 12 months ago as part of a R10b investment into the São José dos Pinhais plant in Brazil.

Initially reported to be produced at the General Pacheco plant in Argentina, where the previous-generation Amarok continues to be made, the Tarok — billed as a world model at the time of its concept unveiling — will reportedly enter production at the end of next year, powered by a mild-hybrid version of the 1.5 TSI Evo engine.

Figures speak

Set to replace the outdated Saveiro, on sale in its current third-generation guise since 2009, the Tarok’s use of the MQB A0 platform, shared with the Polo, has been cited as a key reason it could become the fourth model the Kariega plant might produce.

Wolfsburg’s managing director for South Africa, Martina Biene, told Engineering News three years ago that the facility, located in the town formerly known as Uitenhage, could produce another model, though annual sales of at least 20 000 units would be needed for financial feasibility.

A ‘fourth model’

Speaking to The Citizen on the sidelines of the Tayron launch last month, Biene said that while the focus is currently on the Tengo, which will enter production at Kariega towards the end of 2026, the company must also consider future products, with a spiritual successor to the Caddy bakkie appearing most likely.

“With the Tengo having been the third product for so long, we also need to look at what is happening next, and a [half-ton] bakkie is probably the most viable next,” Biene said.

Known as the Tera in Brazil, the Tengo is part of a three-way joint venture between South Africa, Volkswagen do Brasil and Skoda in India, the latter revealing its version as the Kylaq last year.

The result of a R4b investment in Kariega, Tengo sales will officially start in 2027, with more details to follow.

Commenting further on the bakkie, which could become the second model in the joint venture between South Africa and Brazil, Biene said: “There is a very good chance that it is going to happen. The reason why is that it will be based on the MQB platform and with [the availability] of this platform becoming more limited, it is a very good option.

“It will keep investment down… and it will be [productive] to use this platform.”

Watch this space

As it stands, no exact details about the production Tarok are known, or whether it will adopt a different name once assembly starts next year.

The same applies to South Africa, where a reveal date is unknown, though Biene hinted an announcement could come sooner rather than later.

