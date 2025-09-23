Small bakkie ‘the most viable’ next new product for Volkswagen

Wolfsburg's South African division has indicated it could produce a fourth model at its Kariega plant if the figures allow it.

Volkswagen has provided the biggest hint yet that its next South Africa-bound model could be the much speculated half-ton bakkie following the approval last year of South American production of the long delayed Tarok.

Brazil first

Shown as far back as the Sao Paulo Motor Show in 2018, the on-again, off-again Tarok officially received approval just over 12 months ago as part of a R10-billion investment into the São José dos Pinhais plant in Brazil.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Speculation over as Volkswagen says ‘yes’ to half-ton bakkie

Initially reported as being produced at the General Pacheco Plant in Argentina, where the previous generation Amarok continues to be made, the Tarok, which at the time of the concept’s unveiling had been billed as a world model, will reportedly enter production at the end of next year powered by a mild-hybrid version of the 1.5 TSI Evo engine.

Figures speak

Set to replace the dated Saveiro that has been on-sale in its current third generation guise since 2009, the Tarok’s usage of the same MQB A0 platform as the Polo has been cited as the main reason pertaining to it possibly becoming the fourth model the Kariega plant could produce in due course.

This comes after Wolfsburg’s Managing Director for South Africa, Martina Biene, told Engineering News three years ago that the facility, located in the town formerly known as Uitenhage, could produce another model, though it would need to sell at least 20 000 units a year to make it financially feasible.

A ‘fourth model’

Speaking to The Citizen on the sidelines of the Tayron launch last month, Biene stated that while its focus currently revolves around the Tengo that will enter production at Kariega towards the end of 2026, it also needs to look at future products, of which a spiritual successor to the Caddy bakkie appears the most likely.

“With the Tengo having been the third product for so long, we also need to look at what is happening next, and a [half-ton] bakkie is probably the most viable next,” Biene said.

Known as the Tera in Brazil, the Tengo forms part of a three-way joint venture between South Africa, Volkswagen do Brasil and Skoda in India, the latter having been the first to reveal its version as the Kylaq last year.

Volkswagen Tera will be called Tengo in South Africa. Image: Volkswagen do Brasil

The result of a R4-billion investment into Kariega, Tengo sales will officially start in 2027, with more details to be announced.

Commenting further on the possibility of the bakkie, which could serve as the potential second model to form part of the joint venture between South Africa and Brazil, Biene stated, “there is a very good chance that it is going to happen. The reason why is that it will be based on the MQB platform and with [the availability] of this platform becoming more limited, it is a very good option.

“It will keep investment down… and it will be [product] to use this platform”.

Watch this space

As it stands, no exact details about the production Tarok are known, or whether it will adopt a different name once assembly starts next year.

The same also applies to South Africa, where a date of reveal is unknown, though Biene did hint that an announcement could be made sooner rather than later.

NOW READ: Volkswagen’s small bakkie and SUV a step closer thanks to Brazil