Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-a-kind Spectre Bailey

What happens when a car enthusiast and long-standing Rolls-Royce client is also a lifelong animal lover? Well, the answer is this: the Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey, named for the commissioning client’s loyal Labrador-Golden Retriever.

The exterior of the Spectre Bailey is finished in iridescent two-tone paintwork comprising Crystal Fusion and Beautiful Bailey. The latter hue is inspired by the colour of Bailey’s fur coat, while the former gleams in direct sunlight. The hand-painted coachline features an accurate depiction of Bailey’s paw print, finished in rose gold.

Inside, Moccasin and Crème Light leather are complemented by Dark Spice and Casden Tan trim. Wood surfaces are finished in High Gloss Royal Walnut veneer.

However, the centrepiece is the lifelike marquetry portrait of Bailey between the rear seats. The mural is the culmination of over four months of work and more than 180 pieces of veneer. No staining or artificial treatment were used to create the portrait; instead, each sheet was carefully chosen for its natural hue and pattern. For Bailey’s tongue alone, four veneers were used: Purple Heart, Tulipwood, Louro Faia, and Pear – none of which had been used by Rolls-Royce before.

A smaller marquetry motif of Bailey’s paw print features on the passenger side of the facia. This design is also engraved on the rose gold treadplates.

As a reminder, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is the British marque’s first all-electric vehicle. The Spectre is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 430 kW and 900 N.m in the “standard” model, while the Black Badge derivative is endowed with 485 kW and 900 N.m (or 1 075 N.m in Spirited Mode).

