Polo Vivo becomes 3-millionth car built at Plant Kariega

Volkswagen Group Africa has celebrated a major new milestone, with the German marque’s local arm announcing the three-millionth vehicle produced at its Kariega manufacturing facility has rolled off the assembly line…and it was none other than a car built in South Africa for South Africa – a Polo Vivo! (As a reminder, Volkswagen Group Africa recently introduced the Polo Vivo Edition 15 to commemorate the budget-oriented hatchback’s 15-year anniversary.)

Plant Kariega is also the sole facility where the Polo hatchback and its GTI stablemate are produced – for local and global consumption. In fact, according to the automaker, the Polo, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, was South Africa’s most exported vehicle in 2024.

In addition, speaking to CAR Magazine at IAA Mobility 2025, where the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI were showcased in camouflage, Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer told us the SA-built Polo will remain in production until ‘at least’ 2033.

However, from 2027, the Polo hatchback, Polo GTI and Vivo won’t be the only models produced at Plant Kariega, with the Wolfsburg brand’s SA-based manufacturing hub gearing up for production of a new entry-level compact crossover, the Tengo.

However, of the three million vehicles produced at Plant Kariega not all where VWs – the latter including the Beetle, Kombi and several generations of Golf. The Audi Super 90 and Audi 80 (in sedan and station wagon form) were also produced here.

“This milestone affirms Volkswagen’s legacy in Kariega and the South African market at large,” said Volkswagen Group Africa production director Ulrich Schwabe. “This plant has produced many icons over the past seven decades, including the Beetle, the Citi Golf and, now, the Vivo, and we intend to make our Tengo the next icon when we start manufacturing it in Kariega from 2027.”

