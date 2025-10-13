Rare Ferrari FXX-K Evo sells for over R113m at Zurich auction

As part of its ‘The Tailored for Speed Collection’, a Ferrari FXX-K Evo recently fetched CHF 5 236 250 – or an eye-widening R113 541 902.48 at the Rand-Swiss Franc exchange rate – at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Zurich, Switzerland.

One of ‘approximately’ 60 examples built, the 2016 model you see here has only 5 709km on the clock. Sold new and delivered in 2016, before being damaged in Shanghai later that year, the car was fully rebuilt at Maranello to Evoluzione specifications. Marking this unit’s authenticity is the Ferrari Classiche ‘Red Book’ it received in February 2017.

Finished in ‘extremely rare’ two-tone Blu Corsa Opaco with Nero Stellato Opaco accents, the FXX-K Evo’s bodywork wraps around the FF version of the Prancing Horse brand’s F140 powertrain. Displacing 6.3l, the F140 FF V12 hybrid produces 761kW. Noteworthy, the petrol-electric unit was overhauled in 2023. According to RM Sotheby’s, the engine employed by the example offered at auction shows as little as 7% wear.

“Given that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the successful XX Programme, there could be no better time to acquire this uber-rare techno-marvel track prodigy. As one of Maranello’s most ferociously advanced production-based track cars yet devised, chassis number 218329 would make for an outstanding acquisition for any supercar enthusiast, racing participant, or marque aficionado,” said the auction house.

