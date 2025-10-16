2026 Nissan Navara reveal date announced

It’s no secret, bakkies enjoy long lifecycles. Take, for example, the current-generation Nissan Navara. Introduced in 2014, this Japanese automaker’s midsize bakkie has been around for over a decade. However, the D23 iteration will soon bow out for its successor. Indeed, Nissan has announced when the new Navara will make its global debut.

In addition to the announcement, the Yokohama-based brand also released a teaser image previewing the upcoming model’s front end. Though, apart from this, the firm has kept its cards close to its chest about detailed specifications (powertrains and the like).

2026 Nissan Navara reveal date

Nissan has confirmed the next-generation Navara will be revealed on November 19. The D27 Navara isn’t the only bakkie that will be unveiled this year, however. According to reports, the reveal of the new Toyota Hilux is on the horizon.

From what we understand, the new Navara will share its underpinnings with the current Mitsubishi Triton, which we’ve evaluated for a road test in 2025. As such, a fair bet would be that the upcoming Navara model lineup will employ the same engine options as the Mitsubishi.

Currently, the local Triton double-cab lineup is available with a 2.4l, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in two states of tune – 81kW/200N.m and 135kW/430N.m. Models with the former outputs are exclusively available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while derivatives endowed with the latter are offered with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions. Four- and rear-wheel drivetrains are available.

As a reminder, the outgoing Navara double cab is offered locally with a 2.5l, four-cylinder turbocharged oil-burner, available in 120kW/403N.m and 140kW/450N.m states of tune. Six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic are the transmission options. 4×4 and 4×2 drivetrains are available.

