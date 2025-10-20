Omoda C4 unveiled in China ahead of SA launch

The Citizen Motoring is in Wuhu, China, where the wraps have just been taken off the new Omoda C4.

After being shown in Shanghai as the Omoda C3 in April, the Chery-owned carmaker renamed the SUV to the C4 following feedback and co-creation sessions with early users.

The Omoda C4 will slot in below the popular C5 as the most compact and affordable model in Omoda’s line-up. Local pricing and trim levels will be announced closer to the car’s release in the first quarter of 2026. With the larger Omoda C5 priced between R329 900 and R465 900, one can draw their own conclusions.

While specific details remain limited, both an internal combustion engine version and a new energy vehicle hybrid version are expected. Power, torque and battery specifications remain under wraps for now.

Sculpted with precision

Building on the legacy of ‘Art in Motion’, the C4 draws its inspiration from lightning, merging cyber-futuristic sharpness with deconstructed lines and electric energy to redefine aesthetic expression. It is not merely a design study but a radical declaration for future mobility. “Art collides with cyber-mecha and dynamic flow merges with boldness,” they add.

Every element of the Omoda C4 reflects a philosophy of advanced mechanical aesthetics. Its body is sculpted with precision, featuring sharp, geometric lines reminiscent of interstellar battleships. From the intricate spoke patterns of the wheels to the sharply angled side mirrors and meticulously detailed headlamps, the Omoda C4 is said to blur the line between machine and living entity.

The interior of the Omoda C4. Photo: Supplied

Next-level personalisation

The Omoda C4 also takes in-car entertainment and personalisation to new heights. Through the ‘Born Unique’ and ‘Modification Ecosystem’ platforms, users can customise their vehicles to express their creativity and preferences. The best-in-class e-sports cockpit and official themed paint options offer professional-grade gaming experiences and design flair for younger drivers.

A new-generation vehicle

The Omoda C4 Global Preview Salon was more than a launch; it was a celebration of creativity, connection and co-creation. From trend-driven experiences and design showcases to hands-on customisation and conversations, the event also highlighted Omoda C4’s role as a new-generation vehicle for a new-generation driver.

In the new energy sector, powered by world-leading SHS hybrid technology, Omoda aims to bring products to market that deliver exceptional performance, ultra-low energy consumption and benchmark safety, reinforcing its ambition to become the world’s leading hybrid brand.

Looking ahead, Omoda & Jaecoo will continue working side by side with users around the world – including in South Africa – to redefine what the next era of mobility can be.

*Mark Jones is in China as a guest of Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

