Omoda C4 showcased in China before heading to South Africa

After initially called the C3, the Omoda C5's smaller sibling will now be sold as the C4.

The Citizen Motoring is in Wuhu, China, where the wraps have just been taken off the new Omoda C4.

After being shown in Shanghai as the Omoda C3 in April, the Chery-owned carmaker renamed the SUV to the C4 after feedback and co-creation sessions with early users.

The Omoda C4 will slot in below the popular C5 as the most compact and affordable model in Omoda’s lineup. Local pricing and trim levels will be announced closer to the car’s release in the first quarter of 2026. With the bigger Omoda C5 priced between R329 900 and R465 900, you can draw your own conclusions.

While specific details remain thin on the ground, an internal combustion engine (ICE) version and new energy vehicle (NEV) hybrid version are expected. Power, torque and battery specifications remain under wraps for now too.

Sculpted with precision

The C4 is building on the legacy of “Art in Motion,” and that the car draws its inspiration from lightning. Merging cyber-futuristic sharpness with deconstructed lines and electric energy to redefine aesthetic expression. It is not merely a design study but a radical declaration for future mobility. Art collides with cyber-mecha and dynamic flow merges with boldness they add.

Every element of the Omoda C4 reflects a philosophy of advanced mechanical aesthetics. Its body is sculpted with precision, featuring sharp, geometric lines reminiscent of interstellar battleships. From the intricate spoke patterns of the wheels to the sharply angled side mirrors and meticulously detailed headlamps, the Omoda C4 is said to blur the line between machine and living entity.

The interior of the Omoda C4. Picture: Supplied

The Omoda C4 also takes in-car entertainment and personalisation to new heights. Through the “Born Unique” and “Modification Ecosystem” platforms, users can customise their vehicles to express their individual creativity and preferences. The best-in-class e-sports cockpit and official themed paint options offer professional-grade gaming experiences and design flair for younger drivers.

Omoda C4 new generation vehicle

The Omoda C4 Global Preview Salon was more than a launch, it was a celebration of creativity, connection, and co-creation. From trend-driven experiences and design showcases to hands-on customisation and conversations, the event also highlighted Omoda C4’s role as a new generation vehicle for a new-generation driver.

In the new energy sector, powered by world-leading SHS hybrid technology, Omoda want to bring products to market that deliver exceptional performance, ultra-low energy consumption, and also benchmark safety, reinforcing their ambition to become the world’s leading hybrid brand.

Looking ahead, Omoda & Jaecoo will continue working side by side with users around the world – including in South Africa – to redefine what the next era of mobility can be.

*Mark Jones is in China as a guest of Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.