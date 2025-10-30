‘Mini Prado’ Toyota Land Cruiser FJ could be in Mzansi by 2026

A media frenzy surrounded the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ during its public world debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Unveiled digitally for the first time last week, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is the spiritual but not the direct successor to the popular FJ Cruiser. It is under consideration for South Africa and if approved, insiders reckon it could arrive before the end of the second quarter of 2026.

The FJ rides on the IMV 0 platform that underpins the Hilux and Fortuner and will slot in below the Prado in Toyota’s local line-up. While its pricing is likely to overlap that of the Fortuner, Toyota believes that it caters for an entirely different audience.

2.7l engine only

Like the previous FJ Cruiser, the Land Cruiser FJ will not be offered in diesel, but only petrol guise. But instead of the 4.0l V8 mill, it adopts Toyota’s long-standing normally aspirated 2.7l powerplant that also serves in the local Hilux and HiAce.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ got plenty of attention in Tokyo. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The engine produces 120kW of power and 246Nm of torque which goes to all four wheels via six-speed automatic gearbox.

At a length of 4 575mm, it is 350mm shorter than the Prado. At 1 855mm it is 105mm narrower than the Prado and at 1 960, it is 25 higher than its sibling. Its 2 580mm wheelbase is 270mm shorter than that of the Prado.

Land Cruiser FJ styled like Prado

The Land Cruiser FJ’s retro styling resembles the Prado and new 70-series Cruiser. It has removable bumpers to enable owners to remove and replace damaged parts.

From the gear lever to the steering wheel, the FJ’s cabin is very similar to the Prado. Like it’s older sibling, there are dual digital displays and physical switchgear for the climate control underneath the infotainment system.

The FJ’s cabin is very similar to that of the Prado. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

It features a manual 2H, 4H and 4L selector in the centre console, along with a lockable rear differential.

The Land Cruiser FJ includes Toyota latest Safety Sense system which includes advanced features like lane departure warning and adaptive cruiser control.

