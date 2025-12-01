Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 show car up for sale

A full-scale reproduction of the Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 car Max Verstappen piloted to victory in the 2024 F1 Drivers’ Championship is now up for sale through F1 Authentics. The replica is officially licensed by Oracle Red Bull Racing, created using Team design data. The F1 car with which Verstappen secured his fourth Drivers’ World Championship saw the Dutch driver achieve nine race wins, 18 podium finishes, eight pole positions and 589 points.

For the first time, a collection of RB20 show cars has been authentically reproduced by Oracle Red Bull Racing partner Memento Exclusives, and is available for collectors to buy. Oracle Red Bull Racing first made its show cars available to be purchased last year, with only a limited number of RB18 and RB10 full-scale replicas offered to enthusiasts. Only 10 recreations of the RB20 will be produced, with the choice of three unique finishes: 2024 season, Silverstone GP Special Edition or Las Vegas GP Title Winning liveries.

The new RB20 show cars are offered through a special licensing agreement that grants buyers official Red Bull licensee status. Purchasing an RB20 allows owners to become part of a championship legacy, with these limited-edition machines providing access to one of the world’s most desirable F1 cars and an expression of peak engineering.

