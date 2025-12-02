What to expect from Alfa Romeo in 2026

With the official local introduction of the all-electric Junior, which we sampled at the South African launch in November, coinciding with the December 2025 issue of CAR Magazine, Alfa Romeo looks set to use this significant moment as a launchpad into an exciting coming year.

While we have confirmation of a new Tonale plug-in hybrid derivative, it seems likely that the Italian firm will use its 115th year of operations to introduce an all-new, second-generation Stelvio SUV, as well as a new Giulia package that will offer ‘a new design and a new type of bodywork’.

We anticipate this alludes to Alfa Romeo’s Giulia adopting a fastback profile, much like that of the current Audi A5.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Cars Coming to SA in 2026: Alfa Romeo appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.