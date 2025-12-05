Older Opels and Citroëns recalled over Takata airbag saga

Stellantis South Africa has announced what it calls an ‘urgent stop’ recall of several vehicles due to the ongoing Takata airbag saga.

The Citizen reports that in a statement, the conglomerate said owners of the affected vehicles need to stop driving them immediately to prevent increased wear on the faulty airbag inflators, which can explode and send metal fragments into the cabin.

“Stellantis is urging all owners or users of the following vehicles, equipped with Takata airbags that have not yet been replaced, to immediately stop driving their vehicle and to contact Stellantis to have the required repairs carried out free of charge,” the brand said.

Toll rising

A scandal that first emerged over a decade ago, the most recent report dating from 2024 alleged the global death toll of the faulty inflators to stand at 36, of which 28 occurred in the United States.

At present, no casualties have been reported in South Africa.

Affected vehicles

According to Stellantis, the following cars sold in South Africa are implicated:

Citroën

C3: September 24 2008–February 21 2017

C4: February 2 2010–May 20 2018

DS3: December 5 2008–May 3 2019

DS4: May 5 2010–February 3 2017

DS5: June 30 2010–December 12 2015

Chrysler

300C: 2004–2016

Crossfire: 2007–2008

Jeep

Wrangler: 2007–2016

Opel

Astra: January 3 2005–August 23 2018

Meriva: February 5 2009–March 24 2017

Mokka: December 15 2011–June 6 2018

Zafira: February 25 2011–July 26 2016

How to check your vehicle

Stellantis said owners should enter their vehicle’s VIN on its recall portal or call 0860 738 472 for assistance.

