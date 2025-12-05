Older Opels and Citroëns recalled over Takata airbag saga
Stellantis has issued an urgent stop-drive recall for several models fitted with dangerous Takata airbags, urging owners to arrange immediate free repairs.
Stellantis South Africa has announced what it calls an ‘urgent stop’ recall of several vehicles due to the ongoing Takata airbag saga.
The Citizen reports that in a statement, the conglomerate said owners of the affected vehicles need to stop driving them immediately to prevent increased wear on the faulty airbag inflators, which can explode and send metal fragments into the cabin.
“Stellantis is urging all owners or users of the following vehicles, equipped with Takata airbags that have not yet been replaced, to immediately stop driving their vehicle and to contact Stellantis to have the required repairs carried out free of charge,” the brand said.
Toll rising
A scandal that first emerged over a decade ago, the most recent report dating from 2024 alleged the global death toll of the faulty inflators to stand at 36, of which 28 occurred in the United States.
At present, no casualties have been reported in South Africa.
Affected vehicles
According to Stellantis, the following cars sold in South Africa are implicated:
Citroën
- C3: September 24 2008–February 21 2017
- C4: February 2 2010–May 20 2018
- DS3: December 5 2008–May 3 2019
- DS4: May 5 2010–February 3 2017
- DS5: June 30 2010–December 12 2015
Chrysler
- 300C: 2004–2016
- Crossfire: 2007–2008
Jeep
- Wrangler: 2007–2016
Opel
- Astra: January 3 2005–August 23 2018
- Meriva: February 5 2009–March 24 2017
- Mokka: December 15 2011–June 6 2018
- Zafira: February 25 2011–July 26 2016
How to check your vehicle
Stellantis said owners should enter their vehicle’s VIN on its recall portal or call 0860 738 472 for assistance.
