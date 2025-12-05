Motoring

Older Opels and Citroëns recalled over Takata airbag saga

5 December 2025

An exact number of vehicles wasn't revealed, however, owners have been advised to stop them driving them immediately.

Opels and Citroëns recalled over Takata airbags

Two generations ago Opel Astra is being recalled over the faulty Takata airbags. Image: Opel

Stellantis South Africa has announced what it calls an “urgent stop” recall of a series of vehicles due to the ongoing Takata airbag saga.

Don’t drive

In a statement, the conglomerate said owners of the affected vehicles need to stop driving them immediately to prevent increased wear on the faulty airbag inflators, which can explode, resulting in metal fragments being projected at occupants.

ALSO READ: Older Citroën C3 and DS3 recalled over exploding Takata airbags

“Stellantis is urging all owners or users of the following vehicles, equipped with Takata airbags that have not yet been replaced, to immediately stop driving their vehicle and to contact Stellantis to have the required repairs carried out free of charge,” the brand said.

Toll rising

A scandal that first emerged over a decade ago, the most recent report, dating from 2024, alleged the global death toll of the faulty inflators to stand at 36, of which 28 have taken place in the United States.

At present, no casualties have been reported in South Africa.

Affected vehicles

Accordingly, the following cars sold in South Africa are said to the implicated:

Citroën

  • C3: 24.09.2008-21.02.2017
  • C4: 02.02.2010-20.05.2018
  • DS3: 05.12.2008-03.05.2019
  • DS4: 05.05.2010-03.02-2017
  • DS5: 30.06.2010-12.12.2015

Chrysler

  • 300C: 2004-2016
  • Crossfire: 2007-2008

Jeep

  • Wrangler: 2007-2016

Opel

  • Astra: 03.01.2005-23.08-2018
  • Meriva: 05.02.2009-24.03.2017
  • Mokka: 15.12.2011-06.06.2018
  • Zafira: 25.02.2011-26.07.2016

How to find out?

Stellantis said owners should enter their vehicle’s VIN at https://www.recall.stellantis.com/#/takata, or call 0860 738 472 for any further assistance.

ALSO READ: Nissan South Africa reiterates recall over Takata airbags

