Top 5 best-selling bakkies in SA in November

In November 2025, Naamsa reported that 54 896 new vehicles were sold in South Africa; an increase of 12.5% over the same month in 2024. Of the sales, an estimated 43 702 units represented dealer sales, 16.3% to the rental industry, 2.4% to the government and 1.7% to corporate fleets.

Taking a closer look at sales of new light commercial vehicles (LCVs), this segment also showed an increase in sales, with the 13 048 units sold signifying a 20.5% increase over November 2024’s 10 827 units sold, reports Car Magazine.

Toyota once again topped the list of South Africa’s best-selling car brands in November 2025 with the Hilux leading the charge in the Japanese automaker’s local sales. In November, the outgoing, eighth-generation model recorded 3 383 units; showing a strong performance in the same month the new Hilux was revealed.

The Ford Ranger, of which the 222 kW model has been confirmed for South Africa, and Isuzu D-Max recorded 2 292 and 1 673 units sold in November, respectively, resulting in the Blue Oval brand’s bakkie and the Isuzu retaining their respective second and third spots on the podium.

Rounding out the top five were the Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up and GWM P-Series. In the eleventh month of 2025, 737 customers put pen to paper for the Mahindra, while 665 units of the P-Series were sold in November 2025.

SA’s top 5 best-selling bakkies in November

Toyota Hilux – 3 383 Ford Ranger – 2 292 Isuzu D-Max – 1 673 Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up – 737 GWM P-Series – 665

So, which bakkies missed out on the top five? Well, the Nissan Navara placed sixth in the eleventh month of the year, with the Japanese automaker’s rugged 4×4 bakkie registering 511 units sold. Toyota’s Land Cruiser Pick-Up came in seventh place, with 403 units sold. In August 2025, 401 new Volkswagen Amarok units found homes.

