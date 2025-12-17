Festive season travel: Why roadworthy vehicles save lives

Ensuring that a car is roadworthy before embarking on a long journey is not only a personal precaution but a responsibility to passengers and other road users.

According to Bloemfontein Courant, Ashley Reddy, the head of aftersales and dealer network management at Audi South Africa, says mechanical failures and poor vehicle maintenance contribute significantly to road accidents in South Africa.

Small issues can escalate

Reddy adds that small issues such as worn tyres or low brake fluid can quickly escalate into serious dangers. He notes that a short inspection before departure can make the difference between arriving safely and experiencing a life-changing incident.

Basic safety checks before travel

Experts recommend focusing on basic safety checks before setting off:

• Tyres and brakes: Ensure tyres have adequate tread and are inflated to the correct pressure. Brake pads should be inspected for wear.

• Lights and wipers: Visibility is critical. Test headlights, brake lights, indicators and wipers.

• Fluids: Check engine oil, coolant and windscreen washer fluid.

• Spare equipment: Confirm that your spare wheel, jack and tools are in good condition.

While simple, these checks significantly reduce the risk of breakdowns and accidents.

Responsible driving also essential

Head of Audi South Africa Markus Schuster emphasises that journey planning extends beyond choosing a route.

“Preparing a vehicle for peak festive traffic is both a personal safety measure and a civic duty,” Schuster explains.

Vehicle readiness should be paired with responsible driving behaviour. Motorists are urged to obey speed limits, rest regularly to avoid fatigue, never drive under the influence and share the road responsibly with other users.

