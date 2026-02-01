Alpine reveals 2026 Formula 1 livery

Alpine has provided fans a first look at its A526 car ahead of its 2026 Formula 1 campaign. The Enstone-based outfit’s 2026 racer is finished in a blue-and-pink colour scheme that closely mirrors its liveries in recent years. Title partner BWT’s logo features prominently in pink on the car’s sidepods.

For 2026, Alpine will switch from a Renault to a Mercedes-AMG power unit – the latter being the team’s new engine and gearbox supplier. Including the arrival of new technical regulations and a revised powertrain, the drivers will have plenty to adapt to as the team targets to be more competitive in 2026, following a 2025 campaign that concluded with just 22 points.

Alpine’s 2026 driver lineup will once again include Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto. The team is led by Steve Nielsen, who joined as managing director in September 2025, and executive adviser Flavio Briatore.

“I must say, a lot feels different to what I’ve felt in my entire career in Formula 1, so there are quite a lot of references to reset. You can’t really compare (the A526) with any other car from what I’ve driven in the past. It’s definitely a car that will take some time for all of us to adapt to, to fully understand and to get on top, but it’s a nice challenge ahead,” said Gasly.

