Here are January’s best-selling Chinese vehicles

Chery and GWM continued to lead the way last month, with Chery-owned Jetour and the Wuhu-owned Omoda and Jaecoo also making the top five.

4 minutes ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read
Chery Tiggo 4 has started 2026 as the best-selling Chinese car in South Africa. Photo: Chery

South Africa’s new vehicle sales record run continued into January, with a 16th consecutive month of increases.

Still on the up

With an uptake of 7.5% year-on-year, the local industry started the year with a sales tally of more than 50 000 units on 50 073.

By comparison, sales for the same time in 2024 amounted to 46 594.

Best-selling brands

The Citizen reports that in a month where imported vehicles outranked locally assembled products six to four, no less than four Chinese brands featured in the top 15.

Last year’s best-selling vehicle, the Chery Tiggo 4, again featured in the top 10 at fifth, with arch rival Great Wall Motors (GWM) 10th with the Haval Jolion.

Since November, Chery-owned Jetour once again provided the biggest surprise, with an offset of 1 550 units, headed by the T2, which moved 665 examples.

Of the four mentioned brands, Wuhu accounted for three, as its Omoda & Jaecoo division finished 13th, with the C5 as its top-seller.

Admits the growing impact of Chinese vehicles, the best-selling marques for January were as follows:

  1. Great Wall Motors – 2 521
  2. Chery – 2 258
  3. Jetour – 1 550
  4. Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 413
  5. MG – 458
  6. Foton – 428
  7. JAC – 270
  8. BAIC – 228
  9. Changan – 72
  10. Leapmotor – 6

NOTE: Excluded is truck brand, First Automotive Works (FAW). Also not ranked are BYD, Dongfeng, GAC, Geely, JMC and LDV, which don’t report figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

Top 20 best-sellers

January’s top 20 best-selling Chinese vehicles were as follows:

  1. Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 625
  2. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 172
  3. Omoda C5 – 907
  4. Jetour T2 – 665
  5. GWM P-Series – 461
  6. Jetour T1 – 431
  7. GWM Haval H6 – 408
  8. Chery Tiggo 7 – 399
  9. Jetour Dashing – 283
  10. Jaecoo J5 – 260
  11. GWM Tank 300 – 249
  12. JAC T-Series – 238
  13. MG ZS – 203
  14. Chery Tiggo 8 – 181
  15. GWM Steed – 172
  16. Jetour X70 Plus – 171
  17. BAIC B30 – 132
  18. MG HS – 119
  19. Jaecoo J7 – 107
  20. Omoda C7 – 88

4 minutes ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read

Charl Bosch

A self-confessed car nut, Charl started his professional career in journalism in his native Port Elizabeth in 2013. He moved to Johannesburg in 2016 to join Caxton’s digital motoring platforms and has been with The Citizen since 2019. He writes up-to-the-minute motoring news and driving impressions.

