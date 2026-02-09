Who made the cut? January’s best-selling Chinese vehicles are…

Chery and GWM continued to lead the way, the former's Jetour and Omoda & Jaecoo sub-brands joining it in the top five.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales record run continued into January, with a 16th consecutive month of increases.

Still on the up

With an uptake of 7.5% year-on-year, the local industry started the year with a sales tally of more than 50 000 units on 50 073.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Swift and Jetour star in record setting January vehicle sales

By comparison, sales for the same time in 2024 amounted to 46 594.

Best-selling brands

A month where imported vehicles outranked locally assembled products six to four, no less than four Chinese brands featured in the top 15.

Last year’s best-selling vehicle, the Chery Tiggo 4, again featured in the top 10 at fifth, with arch rival Great Wall Motors (GWM) 10th with the Haval Jolion.

Since November, Chery-owned Jetour once again provided the biggest surprise, with an offset of 1 550 units, headed by the T2, which moved 665 examples.

Of the four mentioned brands, Wuhu accounted for three, as its Omoda & Jaecoo division finished 13th, with the C5 as its top-seller.

Admits the growing impact of Chinese vehicles, the best-selling marques for January were as follows

Great Wall Motors – 2 521 Chery – 2 258 Jetour – 1 550 Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 413 MG – 458 Foton – 428 JAC – 270 BAIC – 228 Changan – 72 Leapmotor – 6

NOTE: Excluded is truck brand, First Automotive Works (FAW). Also not ranked are BYD, Dongfeng, GAC, Geely, JMC and LDV, which don’t report figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

Top 20 best-sellers

January’s top 20 best-selling Chinese vehicles were as follows:

Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 625 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 172 Omoda C5 – 907 Jetour T2 – 665 GWM P-Series – 461 Jetour T1 – 431 GWM Haval H6 – 408 Chery Tiggo 7 – 399 Jetour Dashing – 283 Jaecoo J5 – 260 GWM Tank 300 – 249 JAC T-Series – 238 MG ZS – 203 Chery Tiggo 8 – 181 GWM Steed – 172 Jetour X70 Plus – 171 BAIC B30 – 132 MG HS – 119 Jaecoo J7 – 107 Omoda C7 – 88

NOW READ: Top 15: Best-selling Chinese vehicle in South Africa for 2025 is…