Who made the cut? January’s best-selling Chinese vehicles are…

Charl Bosch

9 February 2026

Chery and GWM continued to lead the way, the former's Jetour and Omoda & Jaecoo sub-brands joining it in the top five.

South Africa's best-selling Chinese vehicles in January 2026 ranked

Chery Tiggo 4 has started 2026 as the best-selling Chinese car in South Africa. Picture: Chery

South Africa’s new vehicle sales record run continued into January, with a 16th consecutive month of increases.

Still on the up

With an uptake of 7.5% year-on-year, the local industry started the year with a sales tally of more than 50 000 units on 50 073.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Swift and Jetour star in record setting January vehicle sales

By comparison, sales for the same time in 2024 amounted to 46 594.

Best-selling brands

A month where imported vehicles outranked locally assembled products six to four, no less than four Chinese brands featured in the top 15.

Last year’s best-selling vehicle, the Chery Tiggo 4, again featured in the top 10 at fifth, with arch rival Great Wall Motors (GWM) 10th with the Haval Jolion.

Since November, Chery-owned Jetour once again provided the biggest surprise, with an offset of 1 550 units, headed by the T2, which moved 665 examples.

Of the four mentioned brands, Wuhu accounted for three, as its Omoda & Jaecoo division finished 13th, with the C5 as its top-seller.

Admits the growing impact of Chinese vehicles, the best-selling marques for January were as follows

  1. Great Wall Motors – 2 521
  2. Chery – 2 258
  3. Jetour – 1 550
  4. Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 413
  5. MG – 458
  6. Foton – 428
  7. JAC – 270
  8. BAIC – 228
  9. Changan – 72
  10. Leapmotor – 6

NOTE: Excluded is truck brand, First Automotive Works (FAW). Also not ranked are BYD, Dongfeng, GAC, Geely, JMC and LDV, which don’t report figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

Top 20 best-sellers

January’s top 20 best-selling Chinese vehicles were as follows:

  1. Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 625
  2. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 172
  3. Omoda C5 – 907
  4. Jetour T2 – 665
  5. GWM P-Series – 461
  6. Jetour T1 – 431
  7. GWM Haval H6 – 408
  8. Chery Tiggo 7 – 399
  9. Jetour Dashing – 283
  10. Jaecoo J5 – 260
  11. GWM Tank 300 – 249
  12. JAC T-Series – 238
  13. MG ZS – 203
  14. Chery Tiggo 8 – 181
  15. GWM Steed – 172
  16. Jetour X70 Plus – 171
  17. BAIC B30 – 132
  18. MG HS – 119
  19. Jaecoo J7 – 107
  20. Omoda C7 – 88

NOW READ: Top 15: Best-selling Chinese vehicle in South Africa for 2025 is…

