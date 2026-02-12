Nissan’s 3 SUVs coming to South Africa; here’s what to expect 

Despite local production wrapping up by the middle of this year, Nissan won’t be pulling the plug on its South African operations anytime soon.

Not leaving

The Citizen reports that last month, Nissan announced that all of its assets, including the Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria, would become the property of Chery by mid-year.

While this brings an end to 60 years of local Datsun and Nissan production, the Yokohama-headquartered marque will switch to become an importer, with three products coming to market this year.

New arrivals

Tekton

Debuting this Tuesday, the first new arrival will be the Tekton based on the newly Indian-assembled Renault Duster.

So far, only teased in several spy images, Tekton boasts Nissan-specific styling and what is likely to be a subtle change inside as a means of differentiating it from the Renault.

Indian-made Renault Duster will serve as the base for the Nissan Tekton. Picture: Renault India



As with the Duster, though, the Tekton will be front-wheel drive only and have the same engine options.

These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol outputting 74kW/160Nm and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol rated at 118kW/280Nm.

Rear facia has been lightly restyled from that of the Renault Duster. Picture: Nissan India

The final option combines a normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol with a 1.4-kWh battery pack powering a pair of electric motors. Combined output is 118kW.

The Tekton, effectively, serves as a replacement for the Qashqai dropped from Nissan South Africa’s line-up three years ago.

Patrol

Arriving later this year, the long-awaited new Y63 Patrol will resume its rivalry with the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

Although revealed two years ago, the focus on left-hand-drive markets, particularly the Middle East and North America, where it is sold as the Armada, has been cited as the reason for the ‘delay’ in right-hand-drive assembly.

All-new Y63 Patrol will make its long awaited arrival this year. Picture: Nissan



Longer than the Y62 it replaces, the Y63 also drops the 5.6-litre V8 engine by reverting to an all six-cylinder engine line-up for the first time since the Y61.

Mystery third model

Finally, a third SUV will show itself either by year-end or in early 2027 based on the Renault Boreal.

The latter being a reworked version of the European-market Dacia Bigster, production will also take place at the Chennai plant alongside the Magnite, Tekton and Duster.

Renault Boreal will morph into a Nissan either near the end of the year or in early 2027. Picture: Renault



While details are still unknown, Nissan has confirmed that the newcomer, known internally as the ‘three-row’, will have seven seats and slot-in between the Tekton and X-Trail instead of replacing the latter outright.

For the moment, no further details are known; however, expect more to emerge over the coming months.

