Mitsubishi reveals 25th anniversary Outlander Edition

Introduced in 2001, the ‘Outlander’ nameplate has been around for 25 years. Now, to celebrate this milestone, Mitsubishi has revealed a limited-run derivative, aptly named Edition 25.

Only 10 examples will be available in South Africa.

So, what sets this anniversary model apart from its standard stablemates?

Well, for starters, its ‘Dynamic Shield’ front grille has been subtly revised with additional detailing, the taillamp housings feature a ‘smoked’ finish, and the rear skid plate has been updated with a three-dimensional design. The Outlander Edition 25 is fitted with a set of 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Mitsubishi Outlander Edition 25 price in SA

The Outlander Edition 25 is priced from R819 995 – the same as the Exceed derivative. Included with the purchase price are a three-year/100 000km warranty and a service plan spanning five years or 90 000km.

Stepping inside, a 12.3-inch infotainment display takes place of price on the facia. The latter, touch-enabled item incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto screen mirroring. Music is relayed through the cabin via an eight-speaker Yamaha audio system. A 12.3-inch digital driver’s display is also included in the package, as is a wireless smartphone charging tray. The pews are upholstered in hide, with the driver’s item offering eight-way electric adjustment, lumbar support and memory functionality. A panoramic sunroof is standard fitment.

The Outlander Edition 25 is equipped with the same 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine employed by its siblings.

The naturally aspirated unit produces 135Kw and 245Nm of torque, available from 6 000 and 3 600r/min, respectively.

Power is delivered to the road via the automaker’s Super-All Wheel Control all-wheel drivetrain, which is coupled with a CVT transmission.

Mitsubishi claims an average fuel consumption figure of 8.1L/100km.

