VW confirms launch of Amarok Dark Label

In November 2025, Car Magazine reported that two Amarok special editions are ‘on the cards’ for SA – the latter including the Walkinshaw-tuned Amarok W600 and the derivative you see here, the Amarok Dark Label.

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has now announced when the Amarok Dark Label will arrive in SA.

So, what does the Dark Label package include?

Well, for starters, this model gains several black trim finishes for the exterior, including for the side mirror housings, door handles and front bumper. Black sidesteps are also included, while the taillamps have been darkened. ‘Dark Label’ decals run along the sides of the vehicle. The Amarok Dark Label is equipped with a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, finished in matte charcoal paintwork.

VW Amarok Dark Label SA launch date

VWGA has confirmed the Amarok Dark Label will launch in SA in the second quarter of 2026. Local pricing and specifications have yet to be announced.



VW Amarok Dark Label. Photo: Volkswagen

As a reminder, the current local Amarok double-cab lineup is priced from R669 700 to R1 252 200. However, those with a keen eye will notice the ‘V6’ badge on the front grille of the car. As such, a fair bet would be that, if the Dark Label were to employ this powertrain in SA, its asking price will be somewhere around that of its V6 siblings.

For reference, the V6-powered Style, PanAmericana and Aventura models are currently priced from

R1 076 500, R1 190 900 and R1 252 200, respective

Shared with the Ford Ranger, the 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel produces 184kW. This makes the V6 Amarok, along with the Blue Oval bakkie it is based on, one of the most powerful bakkies available in SA. The oil-burner churns out 600Nm of torque, available between 1 750-2 250r/min in the rev band.

Click here to browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post VW Amarok Dark Label: SA launch date confirmed appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.