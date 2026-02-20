Ferrari 296 spotted in camouflage

As we anticipate the full reveal of the all-electric Ferrari Luce, a camouflaged 296, believed to be a Challenge Stradale prototype, has been spotted being tested on public roads.

The spy shots suggest a new limited-edition, track-focused Ferrari is set to be unveiled this year.

The vehicle sports revised front and rear bumpers, a more pronounced front splitter, a large rear wing and a set of new wheels. A full interior and standard windows, as opposed to a stripped-out cabin and polycarbonate side windows, likely rule out the possibility of the prototype being a 296 Challenge Evo, a track-only variant of the road-going Ferrari 296.

Unlike the 296 Speciale, which was unveiled in 2025, the 296 Challenge Stradale could employ a non-hybridised version of the Italian firm’s 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. However, whether this model will be powered by a non-electrified V6 remains to be seen.

As a reminder, the Ferrari 296, of which Car Magazine sampled the GTB model in 2025, employs a V6 petrol-electric powertrain producing 610kW and 740Nm of torque – good for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds. Power is exclusively delivered to the road via the rear wheels.

Ferrari is set to unveil five new models in 2026, including the Luce EV, with this camouflaged model potentially making its debut in the coming months.

