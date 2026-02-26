Corolla Cross GR Sport pricing released
The reworked Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport comes in three colours with the inclusion of bespoke touches inside and outside the vehicle.
Just over a week after making its debut at its annual State of the Motoring Industry conference, Toyota has released pricing of the facelift Corolla Cross GR Sport on its website, reports The Citizen.
What’s changed?
Omitted from the ‘standard’ model’s refreshed unveiling year, the GR Sport builds on its sibling’s aesthetic, but with the inclusion of the bespoke touches inside and out.
Externally, these include GR 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a black honeycomb pattern GR grille, GR bumpers and door sills, black mirror caps, new front and rear faux skidplates and redesigned LED headlights.
As before, a choice of three two-tone colours is available, glacier white, chromium silver and arizona red, all topped with a gloss black roof.
Inside
Inside, the updates applied to the regular Corolla Cross have been bolstered by alloy pedals, red seatbelts and red stitch work.
The same gear lever as the outgoing RAV4, black leather upholstery, a GR steering wheel and paddle shifters on the petrol variant round the interior off.
Gone is the previous red insert on the dashboard, however, the GR starter button, GR embroidered front seat headrests, gloss black centre console and GR floor mats all remain.
Spec sheet
Once again, being based on the flagship Xr means the GR Sport’s list standard of equipment comprises the following:
- Folding electric mirrors
- Dual-zone climate control
- Rain sense wipers
- 10.1-inch infotainment system
- Six-speaker sound system
- Electric driver’s seat
- Multi-function steering wheel
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- Three type-C USB ports
- Front and rear armrests
- Keyless entry
On the safety and driver assistance side, the GR Sport has been outfitted with:
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reverse camera
- Adaptive cruise control
- Rear cross traffic alert
- Blind spot monitoring
- Hill start assist
- Vehicle stability control
- Lane keep assist;
- Pre-crash assist
- Lane trace assist
Same power
Underneath, the GR Sport also retains the GR-tuned suspension and power steering systems, plus new front and rear shock absorbers.
As for power, the status quo remains with outputs of 103kW/172Nm for the normally aspirated 1.8-litre engine, and a combined 90kW from the hybridised 1.8 in hybrid electric vehicle badged models.
Both units are again mated solely to a continuously variable transmission, with drive going to the front wheels only.
Price
Now available, pricing, as with the rest of the Corolla Cross range, includes a three-year/100 000km warranty, a six-service/90 000km service plan and an eight-year/195 000km battery warranty in the case of the hybrid.
- Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi CVT – R420 700
- Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs CVT – R458 400
- Corolla Cross HEV Xs CVT – R501 100
- Corolla Cross 1.8 Xr CVT – R508 200
- Corolla Cross HEV Xr CVT – R552 400
- Corolla Cross 1.8 GR Sport CVT – R527 000
- Corolla Cross HEV GR Sport CVT – R569 700
