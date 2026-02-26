Corolla Cross GR Sport pricing released

Just over a week after making its debut at its annual State of the Motoring Industry conference, Toyota has released pricing of the facelift Corolla Cross GR Sport on its website, reports The Citizen.

What’s changed?

Omitted from the ‘standard’ model’s refreshed unveiling year, the GR Sport builds on its sibling’s aesthetic, but with the inclusion of the bespoke touches inside and out.

Externally, these include GR 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a black honeycomb pattern GR grille, GR bumpers and door sills, black mirror caps, new front and rear faux skidplates and redesigned LED headlights.

As before, a choice of three two-tone colours is available, glacier white, chromium silver and arizona red, all topped with a gloss black roof.

Inside

Inside, the updates applied to the regular Corolla Cross have been bolstered by alloy pedals, red seatbelts and red stitch work.

Along with the GR branded headrests, the seats gain black leather upholstery with added red stitch work. Photo:

Toyota

The same gear lever as the outgoing RAV4, black leather upholstery, a GR steering wheel and paddle shifters on the petrol variant round the interior off.

Gone is the previous red insert on the dashboard, however, the GR starter button, GR embroidered front seat headrests, gloss black centre console and GR floor mats all remain.

Spec sheet

Once again, being based on the flagship Xr means the GR Sport’s list standard of equipment comprises the following:

Folding electric mirrors

Dual-zone climate control

Rain sense wipers

10.1-inch infotainment system

Six-speaker sound system

Electric driver’s seat

Multi-function steering wheel

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Three type-C USB ports

Front and rear armrests

Keyless entry

On the safety and driver assistance side, the GR Sport has been outfitted with:

Front and rear parking sensors

Reverse camera

Adaptive cruise control

Rear cross traffic alert

Blind spot monitoring

Hill start assist

Vehicle stability control

Lane keep assist;

Pre-crash assist

Lane trace assist



Same power

Underneath, the GR Sport also retains the GR-tuned suspension and power steering systems, plus new front and rear shock absorbers.

As for power, the status quo remains with outputs of 103kW/172Nm for the normally aspirated 1.8-litre engine, and a combined 90kW from the hybridised 1.8 in hybrid electric vehicle badged models.

Both units are again mated solely to a continuously variable transmission, with drive going to the front wheels only.

Price

Now available, pricing, as with the rest of the Corolla Cross range, includes a three-year/100 000km warranty, a six-service/90 000km service plan and an eight-year/195 000km battery warranty in the case of the hybrid.

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi CVT – R420 700

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs CVT – R458 400

Corolla Cross HEV Xs CVT – R501 100

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xr CVT – R508 200

Corolla Cross HEV Xr CVT – R552 400

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR Sport CVT – R527 000

Corolla Cross HEV GR Sport CVT – R569 700

