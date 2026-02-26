Price put on reworked Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport

Sportiest version of the locally made Corolla Cross takes the model line-up count to seven.

Just over a week after making its debut at its annual State of the Motoring Industry conference, Toyota has released pricing of the facelift Corolla Cross GR Sport on its website.

What’s changed?

Omitted from the “standard” model’s refreshed unveiling year, the GR Sport builds on its sibling’s aesthetic, but with the inclusion of the bespoke touches inside and out.

Externally, these include GR 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a black honeycomb pattern GR grille, GR bumpers and door sills, black mirror caps, new front and rear faux skidplates and redesigned LED headlights.

As before, a choice of three two-tone colours is available; Glacier White, Chromium Silver and Arizona Red, all topped with a gloss black roof.

Inside

Inside, the updates applied to the regular Corolla Cross have been bolstered by alloy pedals, red seatbelts and red stitch work.

A number of bespoke changes have taken place inside. Picture: Toyota

The same gear lever as the outgoing RAV4, black leather upholstery, a GR steering wheel and paddle shifters on the petrol variant round the interior off.

Gone is the previous red insert on the dashboard, however, the GR starter button, GR embroidered front seat headrests, gloss black centre console and GR floor mats all remain.

Spec sheet

Once again, being based on the flagship Xr means the GR Sport’s list standard of equipment comprises the following:

folding electric mirrors;

dual-zone climate control;

rain sense wipers;

10.1-inch infotainment system;

six-speaker sound system;

electric driver’s seat;

multi-function steering wheel;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

three type-C USB ports;

front and rear armrests;

keyless entry

Along with the GR branded headrests, the seats gain black leather upholstery with added red stitch work. Picture: Toyota

On the safety and driver assistance side, the GR Sport has been outfitted with:

front and rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Hill Start Assist;

Vehicle Stability Control;

Lane Keep Assist;

Pre-Crash Assist;

Lane Trace Assist

Same power

Underneath, the GR Sport also retains the GR-tuned suspension and power steering systems, plus new front and rear shock absorbers.

As for power, the status quo remains with outputs of 103kW/172Nm for the normally aspirated 1.8-litre engine, and a combined 90 kW from the hybridised 1.8 in HEV badged models.

Both units are again mated solely to a CVT, with drive going to the front wheels only.

Price

Now available, pricing, as with the rest of the Corolla Cross range, includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty, a six-service/90 000 km service plan and an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty in the case of the hybrid.

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi CVT – R420 700

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs CVT – R458 400

Corolla Cross HEV Xs CVT – R501 100

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xr CVT – R508 200

Corolla Cross HEV Xr CVT – R552 400

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR Sport CVT – R527 000

Corolla Cross HEV GR Sport CVT – R569 700

