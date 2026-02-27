Volvo announces new entry level EX30

Aimed at striking a balance between everyday driving and extended journeys, Volvo Cars has announced a new entry-level powertrain option for its EX30 crossover. With the new model year, the EX30 range will gain a new single motor variant that produces 110kW.

This derivative will be available with the choice of either a 51kWh or 69kWh battery – the former and latter offering claimed operating ranges of 339km and 476km when fully charged, respectively.

The EX30 Cross Country, which was previously exclusively available with the Swedish marque’s Twin Motor Performance powertrain, will also gain a ‘more efficient’ single motor derivative. Plus trim grade will also be introduced to this model.

While the Gothenburg brand’s local arm has yet to confirm whether the new powertrain options and trim grade will be introduced to our market, as a reminder, the current SA EX30 range comprises the Single Motor Core, Single Motor Extended Range Plus and Ultra derivatives, and Twin Motor Performance Ultra models (‘standard’ and Cross Country).

The single motor variants, including Extended Range, produce 200kW and 343Nm, while the Twin Motor Performance powertrain is endowed with 315kW and 543Nm of torque – good for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds in the non-Cross Country variant and 3.7 seconds in the Cross Country.

“The latest EX30 will further increase our addressable market in this segment, be a driver of electrified growth for Volvo Cars and attract more customers towards full electrification, together with our electrical options in all other size segments,” said Erik Severinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Volvo Cars.

While we wait for confirmation if these updates will be introduced to the SA model range, Volvo has confirmed the EX60 for our market, with the ES90 flagship sedan penned in to arrive here soon.

