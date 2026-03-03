BAIC X55 Plus: It’s built to stand out

In a compact lifestyle sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment full of choice, the BAIC X55 Plus presents a little differently. Modern design, acceptable performance and cutting-edge tech, packaged with the confidence of a vehicle that’s built to stand out, reports The Citizen.



Said to offer a dynamic design that turns heads, the X55 Plus offers a bold colour range, a distinctive black grille design, striking light-emitting diode (LED) daytime running lights and premium exterior detailing. Signature touches like inductive hidden door handles, a sleek black roof lining and 18-19-inch alloy wheels (model dependent) complete a look that doesn’t blend in.

Following the introduction of the pre-facelift model in 2022, the X55 Plus has continued to earn some attention as a contemporary SUV that was considered ahead of its time. The car delivers a premium experience that competes beyond its price point. But is this enough in a segment driven almost purely on price?



Step inside and the X55 Plus and the Chinese manufacturer’s attempt for a premium interior is clear. Race-inspired bucket seats, customisable ambient lighting and a panoramic roof elevates every journey, while everyday tech keeps things effortless with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging and type-C charging ports for both driver and passengers.

Top-class power and safety

At the heart of the X55 Plus is BAIC’s Magic Core 1.5T engine paired with a responsive duel-clutch transmission, producing 138kW of power and approximately 305Nm of torque. An output that puts the car ahead of many of its competitors.



The result is sharper acceleration with a 0-100km/h of 7.7-seconds on the cards. As well as confident overtaking and relaxed highway cruising. Backed by competitive combined fuel consumption that is claimed to be between 7.0-litres and 7.7-litres per 100km (cycle/spec dependent).

Safety and driver assistance features include:

• ISOFIX child-seat anchors

• Around view monitor

• Blind spot detection

• Intelligent cruise assist



Reinforcing BAIC’s strength in performance, product and value. BAIC further supports ownership with a five-year / 150 000km warranty and a five-year / 60 000km service plan.

Pricing

• X55 Plus 1.5T Dynamic: R429 900

• X55 Plus 1.5T Elite: R469 900

• X55 Plus 1.5T Premium: R509 900

• X55 Plus 1.5T Premium (Two-tone finish): R514 900

