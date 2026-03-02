Is styling enough to put BAIC’s X55 Plus on your shopping list?

With serious market competition from Chery's Tiggo 4 and Toyota's Corolla Cross, BAIC's X55 Plus must work hard to remain competitive with pricing starting from R429 900.

In a compact lifestyle SUV segment full of choice, the BAIC X55 Plus presents a little differently. Modern design, acceptable performance and cutting-edge tech, packaged with the confidence of a vehicle that’s built to stand out.

Said to offer a dynamic design that turns heads, the X55 Plus offers a bold colour range, a distinctive black grille design, striking LED daytime running lights and premium exterior detailing. Signature touches like inductive hidden door handles, a sleek black roof lining and 18-19-inch alloy wheels (model dependent) complete a look that doesn’t blend in.

Dynamic design that turns heads

Following the introduction of the pre-facelift model in 2022, the X55 Plus has continued to earn some attention as a contemporary SUV that was considered ahead of its time. The car delivers a premium experience that competes beyond its price point. But is this enough in a segment driven almost purely on price?

Premium materials and intuitive design create a pleasant environment. Picture: Supplied.

Step inside and the X55 Plus and the Chinese manufacturer’s attempt for a premium interior is clear. Race-inspired bucket seats, customisable ambient lighting and a panoramic roof elevate every journey, while everyday tech keeps things effortless with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging and Type-C charging ports for both driver and passengers.

Top-class power & safety

At the heart of the X55 Plus is BAIC’s Magic Core 1.5T engine paired with a responsive DCT transmission, producing 138 kW of power and approximately 305 Nm of torque. An output that puts the car ahead of many of its competitors.

The result is sharper acceleration with a 0-100 km/h of 7.7-seconds on the cards. As well as confident overtaking and relaxed highway cruising. Backed by competitive combined fuel consumption that is claimed to be between 7.0-litres and 7.7-litres per 100 km (cycle/spec dependent).

Safety and driver assistance features include:

ISOFIX child-seat anchors,

Around View Monitor (AVM),

Blind Spot Detection,

Intelligent Cruise Assist

Advanced safety and connectivity features ensure peace of mind on every drive. Picture: Supplied.

Reinforcing BAIC’s strength in performance, product and value. BAIC further supports ownership with a five-year / 150 000 km warranty and a five-year / 60 000 km service plan.

Pricing