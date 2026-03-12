Suzuki reveals pricing for new Across SUV

The Suzuki Across, known as the Victoris overseas, will launch in South Africa soon.

Now, before this compact SUV’s imminent arrival, the Japanese marque’s local arm has revealed pricing for the newcomer.

The Across, produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Kharkhoda assembly plant in India, is underpinned by the brand’s Global C architecture. The Across measures 4 360mm in length and 1 655mm in height, making it both longer and taller than the compact SUV with which it shares a platform, the Grand Vitara. However, it shares the latter model’s width and wheelbase – 1 795mm and 2 600mm, respectively.

Locally, the Across will be powered by Suzuki’s ‘K15C’ powertrain, which pairs a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with the firm’s 12V SHVS (smart hybrid vehicle by Suzuki) tech – the latter utilising an integrated starter generator (ISG) and a lithium-ion battery to improve fuel efficiency. This mild-hybrid setup churns out 75.8kW and 139Nm of torque. Two transmission options are available: a five-speed manual or a six- speed automatic.

Suzuki Across SA price

The Across will be available with the choice of two trim grades, GL and GLX – the former available with either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. GLX spec is exclusively available with a six-speed auto ‘box. The range kicks off from R349 900 for the manual-equipped GL variant to R464 900 for GLX spec. The GL automatic is priced from R372 900. As standard, pricing includes a five-year/200 00 0km warranty and a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Suzuki Across GL MT – R349 900

R349 900 Suzuki Across GL AT – R372 900

R372 900 Suzuki Across GLX AT – R464 900

Click here to browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Suzuki SA announces pricing for Across compact SUV appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.