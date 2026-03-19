Haval launches H6 PHEV in SA

In a bid to strengthen its local new-energy vehicle (NEV) portfolio, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has introduced the Haval H6 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) to South Africa. Positioned as the new flagship powertrain in the carmaker’s local lineup, the PHEV setup is available with the choice of two drivetrains: Front-wheel drive (FWD) and Hi-4 all-wheel drive.

The FWD derivative’s 110kW/240Nm 1.5l, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is supplemented by a single electric motor – the latter producing 130kW and 300Nm of torque. The FWD model produces a combined system output of 240kW and 540Nm. The Hi-4 variant is equipped with the same internal combustion engine (ICE). However, here, the ICE is coupled with two electric motors for a combined system output of 268kW and 760Nm.

Both models are equipped with a 19.1kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed electric-only operating range of up to 106km on a single full charge. The Baoding brand claims a combined driving range of over 1 000km.

Haval H6 PHEV price in SA

The Haval H6 PHEV is exclusively available in ultra luxury trim grade. The FWD and Hi-4 variants are priced from R699 900 and R749 900, respectively. Pricing includes a seven-year/75 000km service plan, seven-year/200 000km vehicle warranty, and an eight-year/150 000km battery warranty.

Haval H6 1.5T PHEV Ultra Luxury — R699 900

Haval H6 1.5T PHEV Hi-4 Ultra Luxury — R749 900

Stepping inside, the H6 PHEV’s cabin plays host to such items as 10.25-inch digital instrumentation, a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporating wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto screen mirroring, a nine-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, and ambient lighting. The electrically adjustable front seats offer heating and ventilation. The multifunction steering wheel also offers heating functionality.

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