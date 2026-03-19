iCAUR 03T coming to SA soon

In July 2025, we reported that Chery Group’s new-energy vehicle (NEV) sub-brand iCAUR will reach South African shores in 2026, and in January, the Chinese marque announced its plans to establish a dealership network through a multi-year strategy. The 03T will be introduced to our market in the same month as the V23, a retro-styled, all-electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) expected to arrive in May 2026.

SA launch date

Among the plethora of Chinese cars confirmed for SA in 2026, the iCAUR 03T will launch in May 2026. While full specifications and pricing will be announced closer to the launch date, the firm has revealed what we can expect from the local 03T lineup.

SA lineup

The 03T will be available in both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) formats. The 2WD variant will employ a rear-mounted single electric motor setup fed by a 66kWh battery, while the AWD’s dual motor setup will draw its power from a larger, 70kWh battery.

Both variants will be exclusively available in ‘high specification’ and will feature light-emitting diode headlamps and taillamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation functionality, and climate control. The 2WD derivative receives an eight-speaker sound system, while the AWD variant gains a 12-speaker setup.

Both 03T variants will also ship with a suite of driver assistance systems, including a 540-degree camera, forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, lane departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control, to name a few. Other safety items include six airbags, Isofix child-seat anchorages, ABS, traction control and a electronic stability programme.

The 03T will be fitted with a set of 19-inch wheels, shod in 245/55 tyres, feature ventilated front and rear disc brakes, and a MacPherson strut front/multilink rear suspension arrangement.

More iCAUR models coming to SA

The all-electric 03T SUV and retro-inspired V23 won’t be the only iCAUR models heading to South Africa this year, with the V27 range-extended electric vehicle set to bolster the brand’s SUV lineup once it arrives here in 2026.

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