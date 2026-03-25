Chery KP31: Will it be SA’s fastest diesel bakkie?

In a country that is turbodiesel mad and always looking for extra power when it comes to a double-cab leisure bakkie, the upcoming Chery KP31 could be perfectly positioned to capitalise on both, reports The Citizen.

And the likely casualties will be legacy brands like Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen. While firmly established as market leaders in their segments, pricing of the Chery KP31 could prove pivotal in the bakkie sales war.

Five powertrains mooted

The five powertrains on the table include two internal combustion engines: A 2.5l turbodiesel, which produces 140kW/450Nm and a 170kW/378Nm 2.0l-turbopetrol.

The third is a mild-hybrid, which adds electrical assistance to a 2.5l oil burner. It produces 200kW/600Nm.

Then there are two plug-in hybrids. A 2.5l turbodiesel hooked up to a battery and electric motor that produces 260kW/680Nm and the 2.0l-turbopetrol with an electrical system producing 300kW/620Nm.

What the competition offers

With 260kW/680Nm the Chery KP31 should produce the goods out on the road. Photo: Supplied



KP31 vs Himla

First mentioned last year as part of a two-tier bakkie project, Chery officially removed the wraps from the internally named KP31 concept in Australia on February 23, 2026.

Reported at the time as being the model for the export market instead of the domestic market, Chery Himla, the double-cab-only Chery KP31, sports a much more aggressive and retro design than its sibling.

Compared to the Himla, which went on sale towards the end of last year as the Rely R08, the KP31 rides on a body-on platform, with a reported payload of 1 000kg and a tow rating of 3 500kg.

According to carsales.com.au, its dimensions amount to 5 610mm in overall length, with a width of 1 920mm and a height of 1 925mm.

Bowing in Beijing?

However, speculation has mounted that the production Chery KP31 could well debut at the Beijing Auto Show next month. What’s more, a third model is also known to be in the works, the T1TP, unveiled at Chery’s annual International User Summit in Wuhu last year.

What’s in it for South Africa?

Meanwhile, the KP31 is likely to arrive in South Africa either this year or in 2027, based on comments made by Chery president Zhang Guibing last year.

“From next year, we will [make our products with] right-hand drive. From next year, we might bring two pick-ups to South Africa,” he said.

For the moment, though, this is nothing but speculation and subject to confirmation.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.