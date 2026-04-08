Following the reveal of the updated Mercedes-Benz GLE, the German marque’s performance arm has whipped the wraps off the revised GLE 53 sport utility vehicle (SUV) and Coupé models.

While both models employ an updated version of the Affalterbach brand’s M256 EVO internal combustion engine (ICE), in ‘standard’ configuration, the 330kW/600Nm 3.0l turbocharged inline-six is coupled with 48V mild-hybrid tech – the latter providing a 17kW/40Nm boost for short durations, with an additional 205Nm available courtesy of the integrated starter generator (ISG). Mercedes-AMG claims this model completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds, before topping out at an electronically governed 250km/h.

A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, employed by the GLE 53 Hybrid, is also available. The PHEV arrangement pairs the M256 EVO ICE, tuned to produce 330kW and 560Nm in this application, and a 135kW/480Nm electric motor. The PHEV setup produces combined power and torque outputs of 430kW and 750Nm – good for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds. The top speed is electronically governed at 250km/h. The GLE 53 Hybrid SUV and Coupé have claimed electric-only operating ranges of up to 91 and 93km, respectively.

In both models, power is delivered to the road via Mercedes-AMG’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system – the latter paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, replete with adaptive dampers, is also present.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Updated Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 unveiled appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.