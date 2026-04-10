SA-bound Chery KP31 bakkie interior revealed

In February, Chery showcased a prototype version of its upcoming new bakkie, internally known as ‘KP31’. Now, the Chinese automaker has revealed the interior of the South African-bound double-cab. So, let’s take a look inside.

Taking pride of place on the horizontal dashboard is a large touchscreen infotainment system, with a digital driver’s display sited fore a leather-wrapped, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel. A wireless smartphone charging tray is located below the central air vents. Sited above the latter are physical switches for operating the climate control system.

In addition, an array of physical buttons – for auto and electric/hybrid electric vehicle driving modes, the 360-degree surround-view camera system, and front seat heating/ventilation – are placed on the centre console. The front/centre/rear diff-locks are engaged via a toggle sited on the left-hand side of the leather-trimmed gear selector.

Confirmed to arrive in SA in the fourth quarter of this year, or first quarter of 2027, the ‘KP31’ will employ a plug-in hybrid powertrain comprising a 2.5l turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine and an electric motor. Although peak power and torque outputs have yet to be announced, reports have suggested this ‘world-first’ diesel-electric setup will produce around 260kW and 680Nm. Chery claims an electric-only operating range of up to 170km.

Underpinned by Chery’s ‘Kaitan’ ladder-frame platform, the yet-to-be-named production model will measure 5 450mm in length and 1 920mm in width. The targeted payload and braked towing capacities are 1 000 and 3 500kg, respectively.

As a reminder, the ‘KP31’ isn’t the only Chery bakkie en route to SA. Indeed, as we highlighted in Every bakkie confirmed for SA in 2026, the Himla, which we sampled for a first drive in China, will make its way to our market this year.

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