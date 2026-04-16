3 common habits that ruin your car’s clutch

You may not even realise it, but one or more of these damaging driving habits could significantly shorten the lifespan of your car’s clutch.

Not using the clutch as a switch: The clutch is meant to be operated either completely engaged or completely disengaged. Keeping the clutch pedal slightly depressed (known as “clutch riding”) should be avoided. There might be cases where you must do a bit of clutch riding, especially when starting to move from a standstill, but in all other cases, avoid it. Clutch riding reduces the efficiency of the clutch by wearing it down and soon you will experience all sorts of troubles like false shifts, gears not shifting properly, loss of power and a lot of noise and heating issues. Usually, drivers resort to clutch riding to drive a bit more smoothly. Instead, time your gear shifts, acceleration and braking in such a way that there is no jerking motion from the car. This is the most difficult technique to use but it is the safest for your clutch. Clutch riding on a hill climb is even more detrimental to the clutch and should be avoided at all costs. The answer is to use the hand brake instead of riding the clutch. Revving while the clutch is engaged: The engine revs a lot faster when the clutch is engaged, and the high RPMs encountered in such cases can be damaging to the clutch. Time the gear shifts and acceleration in such a way that the RPM never spikes, and the entire operation takes place smoothly. Then some willfully rev the engine with the clutch depressed to make noise and “feel the power” of their car but this can cause damage. Also, remember the clutch assembly is an expensive part of the car and you are destroying it for just a few moments of fun. Stopping abruptly: Aggressive driving, especially from a stop, puts huge amounts of force and stress on the different components of the car, including the clutch. The clutch is supposed to be engaged when the engine is at idle RPMs. Always be aware of the conditions around you and start slowing the car down well in advance of when you must stop. This will allow you to avoid situations where you have to drop the clutch at high RPMs which can lead to clutch slippage as well as more permanent damage.

If anything feels wrong with the clutch, you notice a burning smell or hear a strange noise, do not keep driving your vehicle. Have it checked by a professional so that corrective measures can be taken immediately before the clutch is damaged beyond repair. Find out more by visiting MotorHappy.

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