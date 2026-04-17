Toyota South Africa has its sights set on making history through multiple Guinness World Records attempts at NAMPO 2026, which takes place on May 13 in Bothaville in the Free State … and the vehicle with which the Japanese automaker’s local arm is aiming to do it is none other than the Hilux. Indeed, in celebration of the upcoming new Hilux, which is among the array of bakkies confirmed for SA in 2026, thousands of Hilux bakkies, spanning several generations, are expected to participate in breaking four Guinness World Records. It is worth noting that, to participate, the vehicle must be roadworthy.

“Hilux owners of all generations and derivatives are invited to participate and are encouraged to bring their bakkies in every body shape, including single cabs, xtra cabs and double cabs. Mileage is no barrier; all that’s required is a roadworthy vehicle and a passion for Hilux,” the firm states.

In addition, you stand a chance to win a new, ninth-generation Hilux Xtra Cab if you participate in all four of the Guinness World Records attempts. The prize further includes 12 months of complimentary cover from Toyota Insurance and R30 000 worth of accessories sponsored by Toyota SA.

So, what four Guinness World Records are Toyota SA aiming to break? Well, ‘Most pickup tailgates closed simultaneously’, ‘Most car horns sounded simultaneously’, ‘Most cars switching on their lights simultaneously’ and ‘Most car doors closed simultaneously’. If you weren’t aware, Suzuki SA set the Guinness World Records for the latter two at the 2023 and 2025 Jimny Gathering events, respectively.

The event will also include a variety of activities and live entertainment. Toyota SA has encouraged Hilux owners to register early as demand is expected to be high and space is limited.

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The post Toyota SA aims to set new world records with Hilux at NAMPO 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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