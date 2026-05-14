Motoring

New Active model joins locally revised Ford Everest line-up

The introduction of a single-turbo entry variant significantly lowers the starting price for a popular seven-seater family SUV range in South Africa.

May 14, 2026
CAR Magazine 2 minutes read
Image: Ford

Following the launch of the updated Ranger, Ford South Africa has released pricing for the revised Everest range. The updated Everest introduces a more affordable, new entry-level derivative – in the shape of the Active model – to the line-up; replacing the XLT variant available before.

The newly introduced Active variant employs the firm’s 2.0-litre single-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 125kW and 405Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the road via either a 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrain, both of which paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Active spec features touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging tray, cloth-upholstered seats, replete with eight-way electric adjustment for the driver’s seat and four-way manual adjustment for the front passenger, and adaptive cruise control. A rear-view camera setup, supplemented by fore and aft park distance sensors, is also present.

Sport, Wildtrak and Platinum spec remain, and employ Ford’s 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel, which churns out 184kW and 600Nm – the latter delivered to the road via a four-wheel drivetrain coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission. With the update, Sport trim has gained a 360-degree surround-view camera system, tyre pressure monitoring and blind-spot monitoring. Wildtrak grade features several model-specific exterior elements, including black trim for the front bumper. The Wildtrak model’s third-row seats can be folded down electrically. Matrix LED headlamps are also included as standard. Platinum trim includes 10-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, a heated steering wheel, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster. The Platinum rolls on 21-inch alloy wheels.

Price in SA

Pricing for the updated Everest lineup kicks off at R825 000 for the entry-level Active; making it R133 000 less expensive than the outgoing XLT. Pricing for the 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 models starts from R1 149 000. Included with the price are a six-year/90 000 km Ford Optional Service Plan and a four-year/120 000km warranty.

  • Ford Everest 2.0L 4×2 Active AT – R825 000
  • Ford Everest 2.0L Active 4×4 AT R875 000
  • Ford Everest 3.0L V6 4WD Sport AT R1 149 000
  • Ford Everest 3.0L V6 4WD Wildtrak AT R1 244 000
  • Ford Everest 3.0L V6 4×4 Platinum AT R1 340 000

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The post Updated Ford Everest: price and specs appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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May 14, 2026
CAR Magazine 2 minutes read

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