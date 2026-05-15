5 key takeaways from car hijacking statistics

1. Eastern Cape leads the decline

Among the provinces, the Eastern Cape recorded the steepest reduction, with hijackings falling by almost 31% year-on-year.

MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert expands: “With such a significant drop, it is worth investigating the targeted efforts undertaken by authorities in the region.

“Elsewhere, provinces like Mpumalanga (-20.5%), Western Cape (-16.9%), Limpopo (-18%) and KZN (-10.7%) also saw a decline. The cause of the decreases should be identified to determine if it is due to changing crime patterns or targeted efforts from authorities,” says Herbert.

2. Largest increases

North West province increased by 8.3%.

“Though it is relatively small in comparison to the decreases, it highlights that crime is not uniformly declining. Risk zones may be emerging, requiring focused policing,” says Herbert.

3. Down, but still high

On the surface, an 8.1% drop in carjackings is positive. “Yet 4 420 vehicles were still hijacked during the quarter. This means an average of nearly 48 cars were carjacked each day.

“Additionally, crime statistics only reflect reported incidents. Victim of Crime Surveys (VOCS) estimate a significant share of hijackings are unreported. The survey suggests the real figure is 23% higher than reported figures making the real risk much higher,” says Herbert.

4. Gauteng dominates

Despite a slight decline of about 0.9%, Gauteng remains the hijacking hotspot.

“With 2 544 reported cases, it is the province with the most hijackings and accounts for more than half of all carjackings combined.

“Western Cape and KZN trail behind and still underscore the national scale of the problem,” says Herbert.

5. What motorists should know

These statistics reinforce the need for constant vigilance. “While increased police presence is one perspective, vigilance and knowledge are essential to protect oneself as far as possible,” says Herbert.

Always remember the following:

Remain vigilant, especially in unfamiliar or high-risk areas

Watch out for vehicles following you or suspicious groups of people at the roadside

Vary routes and schedules

Keep doors locked and windows up, particularly at traffic lights or in slow-moving traffic

Reverse your car into parking spots to quickly escape in dangerous situations

Park parallel to your house and be ready to leave suddenly

Anticipate traffic light changes

Watch your blind spot as criminals often stand in these

Always have an escape route.

If a hijacking is unavoidable:

Do not resist or argue – your life is worth more than any vehicle

Avoid sudden movements that could be misinterpreted

Immediately report the incident to the police.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

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