Rolls-Royce unveils Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy honouring historic 1906 victory

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy, a one-off commission created to commemorate Charles Stewart Rolls’ victory at the 1906 Isle of Man Tourist Trophy.

The model will be displayed on the Isle of Man in the northern Irish Sea as part of the 120th anniversary celebration of Rolls’ achievement.

Inspired by the Light 20 H.P. Rolls-Royce driven by Rolls and his riding mechanic, Eric Platford, the Black Badge Ghost Tourist Trophy is finished in dark emerald with a single tan coachline featuring a hand-painted motif of the number 4 in arctic white.

The number refers to Rolls’ starting position in the race and the four laps he completed in just over four hours.

The interior is finished in black leather and black badge technical fibre, complemented by tan leather stitching, seat piping and Mocassin lambswool. The rear waterfall (the bridging element between the two rear seats) features an embroidered outline of the Isle of Man Short Highroads Course.

Engraved on the central ‘eyeball’ air vents are the registration number AX157 and chassis number 26350B of the race-winning car, along with the race date (27.09.1906) and the start and finish line coordinates (54°09’27.1” N, 4°29’54.7” W). The interior is completed by bespoke illuminated treadplates featuring the car’s chassis number.

At the heart of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost sits the long-serving 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12, producing 441kW and 900N.m of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with GPS-aided satellite data, which anticipates road conditions such as corners, hills, and elevation changes to optimise gear shifts.

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