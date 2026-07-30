Renault confirms Boreal as new South African flagship

Renault is shaking up its local line-up with confirmation that the brand-new Boreal midsize SUV is officially heading to South Africa, where it will serve as the French automaker’s new flagship model.

Built on the Renault-Nissan Alliance CMF-B architecture, which also supports the Duster and the SA-bound Nissan Tekton, the Boreal measures 4 556mm in length, 1 841mm in width, and 1 650mm in height, making it comparable in size to the current-generation Volkswagen Tiguan.

The Boreal features a wheelbase of 2 702mm and a generous ground clearance of 213mm. Renault claims a boot capacity of 522l, which expands to 1 609l for utility purposes when the second-row backrests are folded down.

The local range is expected to employ a 1.3l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 120kW and 280N.m of torque, with power sent exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Renault Boreal for South Africa

Renault has revealed that the Boreal will touch down in South Africa in 2027. Local pricing and specifications are expected to be announced closer to the launch date.

The Boreal will be assembled in Brazil and Turkey ahead of its roll-out to more than 70 countries. The Curitiba plant in Brazil will supply 17 markets across Latin America, while the Bursa factory in Turkey will build the vehicle for 54 markets spanning Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean region.

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