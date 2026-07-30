Mercedes-Benz unveils next-generation GLA crossover

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the covers off the next-generation GLA, revealing a larger, completely revamped compact crossover that leads with an all-electric offensive alongside new hybrid options.

The expanded line-up offers a choice of hybrid and all-electric powertrains, with the EV derivatives scheduled to hit the market first.

The GLA hybrid will be available in two variants, namely the GLA220 and GLA250, while the EV line-up comprises the GLA200 electric, GLA250+ electric and GLA350 4Matic electric.

Increased dimensions for new platform

Underpinned by the same platform as the new CLA, the latest GLA measures 4 565mm in length, 1 873mm in width, 1 604mm in height, and 2 790mm between the front and rear axles. The new GLA is 153mm longer and 39mm wider than the outgoing generation.

Petrol-electric powertrain options

Both the front-wheel-drive GLA220 and all-wheel-drive GLA250 employ the Stuttgart automaker’s newly developed M252 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor, fed by a 1.3kWh battery, that is integrated into the 8F-eDCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Mercedes-Benz has yet to reveal power and torque outputs for the petrol-electric variants.

Also read: All-electric Mercedes-Benz GLC officially revealed

The GLA200 electric is equipped with a single electric motor producing 165kW and 335Nm of torque, delivered to the rear wheels via a two-speed transmission. According to the company, these figures allow the entry-level GLA electric to complete the 0–100km/h sprint in 8.1 seconds on to a 210km/h top speed. The GLA200 electric features a 58kWh lithium-ion battery offering a claimed operating range of up to 447km on the WLTP cycle.

The GLA250 electric’s single electric motor produces 200kW, with a torque output matching the GLA200 electric’s. Thanks to the increase in power, the GLA250 electric completes the 0–100km/h sprint in a claimed 7.3 seconds, before topping out at 210km/h. The more powerful all-electric rear-wheel-drive model is equipped with a larger, 85kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack, which offers up to 657km claimed on a single, full charge.

The GLA350 4Matic electric employs a dual electric-motor setup producing 260kW and 515Nm, good for a claimed 0–100km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds. The top speed remains unchanged from its battery-powered siblings at 210km/h. The GLA350 4Matic electric features the same battery as the GLA250 electric, but offers slightly less range of up to 643km claimed.

Fast-charging capabilities

All EV derivatives feature Mercedes-Benz’s 800V MMA architecture. The GLA200 electric’s 58kWh battery can receive up to 200kW at a DC fast charger, allowing for a 10 to 80% charge in about 20 minutes.

The GLA250 electric and GLA350 4Matic electric’s battery can receive up to 320kW at a DC fast-charging station, with a 10 to 80% charge at such a facility taking around 22 minutes. A 10-minute DC charge adds 270km of range.

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