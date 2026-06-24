SA-bound Nissan Tekton front styling revealed ahead of global debut

Nissan has showcased the front design of the SA-bound Tekton ahead of its official global debut in July.

Billed as a baby Patrol, Nissan has officially revealed the front end of the upcoming Tekton compact SUV. The SA-bound Tekton’s front styling is characterised by a sculpted bonnet, replete with ‘Tekton’ script, a wraparound grille and L-shaped headlamps. The rear, which has been previewed in a teaser image, features C-shaped taillamps connected via a full-width light bar.

Based on the India-built Renault Duster, which has been confirmed for SA, the Tekton is underpinned by the Renault-Nissan Alliance CMF-B platform. The Tekton measures 4 343mm in length, 1 813mm in width, 1 669mm in height and 2 657mm between the front and rear axles. The Tekton sports a ground clearance of 212mm. Nissan claims a boot capacity of 518L, which expands to 1 789L for utility purposes when folding down the rear seatbacks.

The Tekton is expected to be offered with three powertrain options: 1.0-litre TCe producing 74kW and 160Nm of torque, Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre TCe with 118kW and 260Nm and 1.8-litre hybrid. The latter powertrain pairs a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with two electric motors, fed by a 1.4kWh battery, for a combined power output of 118kW.

The 1.0 TCe is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission, while the 1.3 TCe can be had with either the latter gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch. The 1.8-litre hybrid setup is paired with a ‘unique’ multi-mode transmission. The Tekton will initially be offered in front-wheel drive.

Nissan Tekton SA launch date

Scheduled to make its official global debut on July 9, the Nissan Tekton is set to arrive in SA in 2026. Local specifications, including powertrains, are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

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