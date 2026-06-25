Nissan Navara: Best used buys under R400k

South Africa’s bakkie market was dealt a major blow earlier this year when Nissan South Africa confirmed it would end vehicle production at its Rosslyn plant, with Chinese automaker Chery set to take over the facility.

The decision not only signals the end of a significant chapter in local manufacturing but also casts uncertainty over the future of one of Nissan’s most important models, the Navara.

While international markets are beginning to receive the all-new fourth-generation (D27) Navara, a vehicle co-developed through the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and closely related to the latest Mitsubishi Triton, South Africa has been left out of the initial rollout.

Instead, Nissan SA will transition to a sole-importer-based business model, continuing to offer a heavily revised version of the current D23-generation Navara. For local buyers, this means the bakkie will continue competing against newer rivals such as the Ford Ranger and Mitsubishi Triton while relying on an updated version of its existing platform and mechanical underpinnings.

The technical core of the D23 has always been defined by its five-link, coil-sprung rear suspension. While competitors such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger have traditionally relied on leaf-spring rear suspension, Nissan engineered the Navara to deliver a driving experience that feels closer to an SUV than a traditional workhorse bakkie.

The coil-spring setup significantly improved ride comfort and reduced the unsettled behaviour often experienced in unladen bakkies on rough roads. To maintain its utility credentials, the D23 was built on a fully boxed, high-tensile-steel ladder-frame chassis, providing the rigidity required for a 3 500kg braked towing capacity and a payload of around 1 000kg, depending on the model variant.

Browse used Nissan Navara models right here on CARmag

When the current Navara was launched in 2017, it was powered by a 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. While competent, Nissan returned to the proven 2.5-litre YD25DDTi turbodiesel when the model received its first facelift in 2021, citing its simpler design and lower maintenance requirements.

Like the 2.3-litre unit, the 2.5-litre was tuned to produce 140kW and 450N.m, with peak torque available from just 2 000r/min. The 2.5-litre remains the dependable, if ageing, powerplant at the heart of South Africa’s D23 Navara range, and this high-output version is expected to continue powering the bakkie as Nissan transitions to an importer-only business model.

A lower-output version, producing 120kW and 403N.m, is also offered in entry-level and workhorse SE derivatives equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

While the YD25 is less refined and marginally thirstier than the newer 2.3-litre engine, the seven-speed automatic transmission fitted to higher-spec models helps keep fuel consumption in check, with Nissan claiming an average of 8.1L/100km.

The D23’s 4×4 system utilises a ‘shift-on-the-fly’ rotary dial, allowing transitions between 2H and 4H at speeds of up to 100 km/h.

Power, features and common issues

Technical prowess is further enhanced by an electronic locking rear differential and a suite of ‘Intelligent Mobility’ features. These include a 360-degree camera array and a moving object detection system. Nissan is betting that the unique combination of the D23’s coil-sprung comfort and proven YD25 reliability will keep the Navara relevant in our market.

If a used D23 Navara is on your radar, pay close attention to the intercooler and turbocharger pipework. The rubber hoses and plastic intercooler end tanks are known weak points, with common signs of failure including a high-pitched hissing or whistling noise under acceleration, a noticeable loss of power and thick black exhaust smoke.

The five-link coil-sprung rear suspension can also show signs of sagging if the bakkie has regularly been used at or near its maximum payload or towing capacity. Over time, this can lead to premature wear of suspension components and uneven rear tyre wear. These are potential indicators that the suspension geometry has been affected by prolonged overloading.

Browse used Nissan Navara models right here on CARmag

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