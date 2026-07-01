Porsche ‘Toy Story’ tribute models secure R49m for children’s charities

In June, Porsche whipped the wraps off three one-off Toy Story-inspired 911 models ahead of the release of Toy Story 5. Destined to be sold as part of a charitable initiative supporting a trio of charities – Big Brothers and Sisters of America, American Red Cross, and Starlight Children’s Foundation – an intended buyer has committed to donate a combined $3m, or around R49m at the current rand-dollar exchange rate, to these non-profit organisations – each receiving $1m (around R16.4m).

Bespoke designs

The intended buyer, a Porsche collector and philanthropist who prefers to remain anonymous, credited his faith and family as his biggest motivators. “When we first learned about the project – the incredible cars and the work these charities do for children and families – we knew it was a natural fit,” said the buyer.

“Our passion for unique Porsches and giving back runs as deep as our love of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the Toy Story 5 characters. Seeing the teams at Porsche and Pixar come together with their creativity and resources to bless and inspire others is something that is easy to get behind, matching our resources with theirs to expand the potential impact. It truly hits on all cylinders for us, and we hope it inspires others to do the same.”

Creating opportunities Timo Resch, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said, “This collaboration was always about more than extraordinary cars, it was also about creating meaningful opportunities to give back to our communities.” Resch added,

“We are incredibly grateful to the buyer for this generous $3m donation, which will directly support organisations doing critical work every day. It’s a powerful reminder of what can happen when passion and purpose come together.”

The Woody-, Jessie- and Buzz Lightyear-inspired Porsche 911s are based on the 911 Carrera T, 911 Targa 4S and 911 GT3 RS, respectively. Each model features bespoke exterior and interior design elements paying tribute to these beloved Toy Story characters.

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