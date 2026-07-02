Motoring

Toyota leads the charge in June sales rush

Chinese brands have filled a vital gap in the local motor industry, but a Japanese automaker still captures the hearts of South Africans.

8 hours ago
CAR magazine 1 minute read
Toyota remains the top-selling brand in the local market. Photo: Toyota

As the chapter closes on the first half of the year, the local automotive market continues to maintain its impressive sales momentum.

In June 2026, naamsa, the Automotive Business Council of South Africa, reported a total number of 54 482 new cars were sold, an increase of 3 495 units compared to the same period last year. The industry also recorded growth in month-to-month sales, with June’s aggregate new-car sales representing an increase of 3 411 units compared to the 51 071 new vehicles sold in May 2026.

Toyota once again topped the local sales charts as the best-selling car brand in the sixth month of the year, with 12 417 new Toyota vehicles rolling off showroom floor, an increase of 1 750 units over May. Suzuki retained second place, with 5 689 new Suzuki vehicles sold (an increase of 143 units), narrowly edging out Volkswagen, which followed closely behind in third with 5 613 deliveries last month, an increase of 318 units.

Hyundai remained in fourth position, followed by Ford and GWM—the latter two claiming fifth and sixth place, respectively, while Chery defended the seventh spot. Isuzu placed eighth, relegating Jetour and Mahindra to ninth and tenth positions, respectively. Kia missed out on the top 10, placing eleventh among the best-selling car brands in SA for June 2026.

Here are the top ten selling vehicle brands in South Africa for June. Infographic: Neville Bateman/Caxton Network News

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The post Top 10 best-selling car brands in SA – June 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

8 hours ago
CAR magazine 1 minute read

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