iCaur, the new-energy vehicle sub-brand of the Chery Group, has claimed top honours in the ‘Design Concept’ category at the 2026 Red Dot Awards for its retro-styled V23 all-electric SUV. The V23, which we sampled on local shores earlier this year, was credited by the Red Dot Awards for its ‘original design approach, practical packaging and ability to support a wide range of user lifestyles’.

Since 2005, the Red Dot Award: Design Concept has served as a platform to identify and adjudicate design concepts before they are fully realised. Throughout the awards ceremony, a panel of 50 international experts choose a product for each category, including fashion, technology, furnishings and, of course, motor vehicles.

iCaur South Africa and Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa national brand and marketing manager Shannon Gahagan said South Africans tend to be quite clear about what they want from a vehicle.

“It has to look good, but it also has to be useful. That is what has stood out in the response to the V23 so far. People are drawn to the way it looks, but they are also seeing how it could fit into their everyday lives, their weekends and the way they want to make a vehicle their own.”

In South Africa, iCaur has secured over 300 orders for the V23 in its first month on sale, with more reportedly on their way to our shores to meet demand.

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The post iCaur V23 wins 2026 Red Dot Design Award appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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