MG unveils electric concept duo at Goodwood Festival of Speed

MG used the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed to reveal two new electric concepts that signal the brand’s future direction. The headline acts included the performance-focused MG Cyber Concept and the MG GO! – a retro-inspired electric hatchback that previews the upcoming MG2.

The Cyber Concept serves to highlight the manufacturer’s future design language, with the production version slated to become the brand’s flagship large SUV.

The Cyber features a LiDAR bump positioned above the windscreen, which forms a key part of the SUV’s advanced driver assistance package.

MG aims to introduce further driver assistance features in late 2027, including production-ready automated parking and Navigate on Autopilot. This system will offer supervised semi-autonomous driving on highways.

In addition to the new concepts, MG displayed six models from its current range, including the MGS9 PHEV, MG4 EV Urban, MG HS PHEV, MG ZS Hybrid+, MG IM5 and the MG Cyberster, which Car Magazine sampled in Cape Town in 2025.

Jozef Kabaňce, the vice president of Global Design at MG, said: “Great design begins with people, not products. Technology and innovation are essential, but they can be shared. Character cannot.

“The future of automotive design is about creating cars with a strong identity that people instantly recognise and emotionally connect with. Great design should spark curiosity, excitement and desire. It should make people stop, smile and want to discover more. Our MG concepts express this vision for the future of the brand.”

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