Restored 1971 Ford Fairlane 500 hits the South African market for R299 000

A pristine 1971 Ford Fairlane 500 hailed as a proper South African V8 sedan has hit the market, offering enthusiasts a slice of local motoring history for R299 000.

Vintage Cars South Africa, also known as Wat Swaai Jy?, has listed the fully restored classic, which pairs a manual transmission with a column-mounted lever and a 5.8l V8 engine.

The comprehensive restoration includes fresh paintwork and a few subtle updates inside, where a modern Kenwood radio head unit has been fitted alongside period-correct American muscle-style wheels.

The Ford Fairlane’s local heritage spawned from special South African options, which included a 4.2l (260 cubic-inch) V8 for the 1964 ‘Challenger’ edition of the vehicle.

In this configuration, the locally built Fairlane produced peak power and torque outputs of 122kW and 350N.m, with the former and latter available from 4 400 and 2 200r/min respectively.

The local Fairlane lineup was built in Gqeberha and was introduced in 1962, with the example pictured here being one of the later units to leave the factory.

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